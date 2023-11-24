 CBSE Extends CTET 2024 Registration Process Till November 27 At ctet.nic.in
The exam will be held in 20 languages on Sunday, January 21 in 135 cities across the country.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
CBSE | Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024.

The applicants can submit their forms up to November 27 on ctet.nic.in.

Earlier the deadline to fill the application form was November 23.

Application fee for CBSE CTET exam:

For General or OBC NCL

If candidates only one paper the fee is ₹1,000

For both papers the fee is ₹1,200

The CTET exam will be administered in computer-based test mode (CBT) in two shifts, each lasting 2.5 hours.

Exam shifts:

The first shift starts at 9.30am and concludes at 12pm,

while the second shift is scheduled from 2.30pm to 5pm.

article-image

Steps to apply for CTET January 2024:

Go to the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

Navigate to the "Apply Online" link and click to open it.

Complete the Online Application form.

Upload scanned photograph and signature.

Pay the Fee.

Take a printout and save it for future references.

article-image
