CBSE 2024 Date Sheet Release Expected By November End; How To Download

CBSE 2024 date sheet to be out by November end | Representational pic

As the academic year progresses, students eagerly await the release of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 for the 2023-24 session. The CBSE is expected to conduct the exams between February 15, 2024, and April 10, 2024, as per an announcement made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in July.

Going around the reports, the much-anticipated CBSE Class 10 and 12 Timetable is expected to be unveiled by the end of November 2023. Once released, the date sheet will be available for download on the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the CBSE Date Sheet 2024:

1. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link.

3. The CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.

4. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

5. Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Timetable will encompass crucial information such as exam dates, subject codes, and exam day instructions. The practical exams for both classes are scheduled to commence from January 1, 2024, with winter-bound schools starting their practicals on November 14, 2023.

While the Ministry of Education initially announced bi-annual board exams, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan later clarified that the dual-exam system wouldn't be mandatory. This move aims to alleviate the stress on students by providing an alternative approach.

For the latest updates on the CBSE Date Sheet 2023-24, students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE website.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)