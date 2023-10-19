CBSE 10th, 12th Board Time Table To Be Out Soon; Details Here

Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date sheet for the Secondary School Examination and Senior Secondary School Examination for the 2023-24 annual board exams.

Once published, more than thousands of students enrolled under CBSE Board can download the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023-24 by visiting the official website — cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

As per provisions of examination Bye-laws/ Scheme of Studies of the Board, the practical examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2023-24 are scheduled from January 1, 20024 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

Accordingly, the Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment for both classes X and XII for winter-bound schools is to be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023. Meanwhile, the annual theory exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will start on February 15, 2024.

As per reports, CBSE Date Sheet 2024 is expected to be released by the end of this month although the board has not yet provided the exact date and time for this release.

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Download CBSE Datesheet.”

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

The CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.