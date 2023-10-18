CBSE Board Exams 2024: Applications For Private Candidates To Close Today; Check Details

Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be closing the registration window for class 10 and class 12 for private candidates today October 18, 2023.

Eligible applicants can register online at cbse.gov.in until October 18. Although there is an extension on the submission of applications until October 25, 2023, a late fee will be levied.

The scheduled date for the CBSE 2024 examination for private candidates is between the months of February and April. For regular applicants, this exam will be held simultaneously with the main examination.

Students who failed or were placed in compartment in the previous attempt, as well as those who had to retake it from 2018 to 2022, are also eligible to apply.

Students who want to enhance their score in one or more subjects and have graduated in 2022 or 2023 can also appear for the exam as they are also eligible to apply.

Steps to Register:

Visit the CBSE official website – cbse.gov.in

Click on the link specifically designated for private candidates

Look for relevant application link and fill out the details

Submit the fee and save the filled application form

Submit the application form to complete registration for CBSE exams

Registration fees for the CBSE Board Exams in 2024

The application fee is Rs 1500, with an extra fee of Rs 300 per subject for those applying for additional subjects.

It is to be noted that a private candidate is one who has not attended school on a regular basis. Private candidates are able to sit for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Eligibility criteria for private candidates:

Candidate should meet the required age for the exam

Candidate should have cleared previous class exam from a recognized school

The candidate should not be enrolled in a regular school during the exam period.

Regarding the examination format and questions, there is no difference between private and regular candidates. The schedule and syllabus are the same for both kinds of candidates.

Private candidates who clear their exam will receive a certificate from the CBSE board. The candidate's status as a private student won't be mentioned on the certificate, though.

