CBSE Extends Deadline For Private Students To Submit Their Exam Forms

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for private students taking board examinations in 2024 to submit examination forms.

Private candidates in classes 10 and 12 may submit their examination forms till October 18, 2023, without incurring any late fees. However, the forms can be filed with a late charge from October 19 to October 25. The previous deadline for private students to register for CBSE class 10-12 board exams 2024 was October 11.

Students can register for the exams by checking to the official website.

Meanwhile, the board has set the exam dates for classes 10 and 12 for the following year. The board exams for private students will begin on February 15, 2024, and end on April 10, 2024, for the academic year 2023-24.

The board had recently also released the schedule for practical examinations in schools in winter-bound regions. According to the official schedule, the practical exams of the students will commence on November 14. Students attending winter-bound schools can access the official announcement on the CBSE website. The practical exams for both class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools will take place from November 14 to December 14, 2023.

