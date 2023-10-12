CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 Students In Winter Regions Will Have Practical Exams From THIS Date

Representative image

The schedule for practical exams in schools in winter-bound regions has been made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The official schedule states that the practical tests will start on November 14. The official announcement is available to students attending schools that are closed for the winter on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. In schools that are winter-bound, the practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held from November 14 to December 14, 2023.

Practical exams, projects, and internal assessments for 2023-24 academic year will begin from January 1, 2024 for schools across India and abroad but winter regions are receiving an exception based on the fact that schools will be closed in winter regions due to the weather conditions.

"Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to participate in these practical exams or projects," said the official statement by CBSE.

Starting at the start of the practical tests, the results for all projects, internal assessments, and practical exams will all be uploaded simultaneously. Depending on the availability of lab facilities in the school, the Board has additionally advised schools to hold these practical exams, projects, and internal assessments in two or three sessions each day if there are more than 30 students enrolled.

