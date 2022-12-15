e-Paper Get App
CBSE exams 2023: PIB warns students of fake website asking registration fees

As per the PIB Fact Check, the fact checking department of the Press Information Bureau, the website- cbsegovt.com, is fake and not associated with the CBSE.

FPJ Education Desk | Thursday, December 15, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
Representative Photo |
New Delhi: A fraud alert was issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) regarding a website, allegedly demanding CBSE registration fee for the upcoming board exams 2023 from the students.

“A registration fee is being demanded from students on a fake website (https://cbsegovt.com) for appearing in board examinations. This website is not associated with @cbseindia29 Official website of CBSE is http://cbse.gov.in," PIB tweeted on its handle on December 14.

In another tweet on December 13, PIB said that a purported CBSE date sheet 2023 is circulating on social media which is also fake

"A purported date sheet for the CBSE board examinations (2023) is circulating on social media. This date sheet is #Fake. For updates related to @cbseindia29. visit: http://cbse.gov.in. Join us on #Telegram for quick updates: http://t.me/PIB_FactCheck," the tweet read.

Pertinently, the date sheet for CBSE board exams 2023 will also be released soon on the official website.

