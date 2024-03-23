CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools For Malpractices

Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice on Friday stating that it is disaffiliating 20 schools for malpractices.

After a surprise inspection conducted at CBSE schools nationwide to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations outlined in the Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, several schools were found to be engaged in various malpractices.

These malpractices included presenting fake students, allowing ineligible candidates to appear for exams, and failing to maintain proper records. Following a detailed investigation, it has been determined that 20 schools will lose their affiliation with the CBSE, and three schools will be downgraded in terms of their accreditation or status.

In the press release, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated, "Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly. After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate 20 schools and downgrade 3 schools."