 CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools For Malpractices
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools For Malpractices

CBSE Disaffiliates 20 Schools For Malpractices

After a surprise inspection conducted at CBSE schools nationwide to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations outlined in the Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, several schools were found to be engaged in various malpractices.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 09:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice on Friday stating that it is disaffiliating 20 schools for malpractices.

After a surprise inspection conducted at CBSE schools nationwide to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations outlined in the Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, several schools were found to be engaged in various malpractices.

These malpractices included presenting fake students, allowing ineligible candidates to appear for exams, and failing to maintain proper records. Following a detailed investigation, it has been determined that 20 schools will lose their affiliation with the CBSE, and three schools will be downgraded in terms of their accreditation or status.

Read Also
Bhopal: CBSE Disaffiliates Sardar Patel Public School For Enrolling Dummy Students
article-image

In the press release, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated, "Pursuant to the surprise inspection conducted in CBSE schools across the country to check whether the schools are running as per the provisions and norms contained in Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws, it was found that some schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintained records properly. After thorough inquiry, it has been decided to disaffiliate 20 schools and downgrade 3 schools."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

GATE 2024: Scorecard Out Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Know How To Download

GATE 2024: Scorecard Out Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Know How To Download

Mumbai: Students Of Thakur College Allegedly Forced To Attend BJP Seminar

Mumbai: Students Of Thakur College Allegedly Forced To Attend BJP Seminar

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari Addresses Staff Course On IAF's Future At Wellington Staff College

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari Addresses Staff Course On IAF's Future At Wellington Staff College

CA Aspirants React To Request For Postponing 2024 Exams To June

CA Aspirants React To Request For Postponing 2024 Exams To June