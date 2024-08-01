CBSE Classes 10, 12 Supplementary Results OUT Soon; Details Inside!

CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results for the class 10 and class 12 supplementary exam results. The supplementary exams were held between July 15, 2024, to July 22, 2024. Once the results are released, candidates who took the supplementary exam will be able to check their scores from the CBSE's official website at results.cbse.nic.in.

For Class 12, all subjects were conducted in a single day, while Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted until July 22. The exams were held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, with some subjects concluding at 12.30 pm. In total, 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students are on the compartment list or were declared failed in the recent results.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view the CBSE supplementary result

Step 4: Your scores will now open

Step 5: Check the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students cannot view their results until they have entered their login information, including registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

It is also advised that candidates immediately contact the appropriate officials with any questions they may have or if they see any inconsistencies in their results.