CBSE Class 12 Science Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: Complete Schedule Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Senior School Certificate Examination 2025 date sheet, providing students with a roadmap to plan their preparations effectively.

The exams begin on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with Entrepreneurship and conclude on Friday, April 4, 2025, with Psychology.

Key Dates for Science Students:

Exam Timings and Durations:

Exams will start at 10:30 AM.

Core subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will have a 3-hour duration.

Vocational and specialized subjects, such as Tourism and Dance, will be 2 hours long.

Students are encouraged to use this schedule to optimize their preparation and manage their time efficiently.

CBSE will release the final admit cards for each student in due course of time. Exam dates for specific subjects relevant to the candidate will be mentioned in their respective admit cards.

For detailed Class 10 and 12 timetables, visit the official CBSE website.