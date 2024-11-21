 Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationClass 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here

Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here

CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 date sheets for the 2025 board exams, starting February 15. Class 12 Commerce exams begin with Entrepreneurship on February 15 and end with Psychology on April 4. The schedules, available on cbse.gov.in, were issued 86 days ahead. Admit cards will follow, detailing individual subject dates.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 examination schedules for the 2025 board exams. The date sheets were released on the evening of November 20, 2024. According to the notification, the exams for both classes will commence on February 15, 2025. Students can view the complete date sheets on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

Class 12 Commerce Stream Exam Schedule

The exams for Class 12 Commerce students will begin with Entrepreneurship on February 15, followed by key subjects such as Business Studies on February 22 and Psychology on April 4, 2025.

Below is the detailed timetable for Commerce students:

FPJ Shorts
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children

Key Details for Students

Exam Shift: All exams will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 AM.

Exam Duration: The duration varies by subject, with major exams like Business Studies, Mathematics, and Accountancy spanning three hours.

Admit Cards: CBSE will issue admit cards with individual subject details in due course.

Early Release of Date Sheets

This year, the date sheets were released 86 days prior to the exams, marking a notable improvement in planning compared to last year, when they were issued 23 days later. Students are advised to begin their preparations early, focusing on time management and effective study strategies.

For more details and updates, students can visit the CBSE official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here

Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here

Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024

Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute Of Technology Students Shine At Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2024

What’s Wrong? Only 30% To 40% School Syllabus Covered So Far; Half-Yearly Exams In Dec, Annual...

What’s Wrong? Only 30% To 40% School Syllabus Covered So Far; Half-Yearly Exams In Dec, Annual...

MP School Education Dept Aims For STARS Again Despite Zero Output Earlier

MP School Education Dept Aims For STARS Again Despite Zero Output Earlier

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 Examinations To Begin From Feb 15, Datesheet Announced; Check...

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Class 10, 12 Examinations To Begin From Feb 15, Datesheet Announced; Check...