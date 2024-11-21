Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here

FPJ

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 examination schedules for the 2025 board exams. The date sheets were released on the evening of November 20, 2024. According to the notification, the exams for both classes will commence on February 15, 2025. Students can view the complete date sheets on CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in.

Class 12 Commerce Stream Exam Schedule

The exams for Class 12 Commerce students will begin with Entrepreneurship on February 15, followed by key subjects such as Business Studies on February 22 and Psychology on April 4, 2025.

Below is the detailed timetable for Commerce students:

Key Details for Students

Exam Shift: All exams will be conducted in a single shift starting at 10:30 AM.

Exam Duration: The duration varies by subject, with major exams like Business Studies, Mathematics, and Accountancy spanning three hours.

Admit Cards: CBSE will issue admit cards with individual subject details in due course.

Early Release of Date Sheets

This year, the date sheets were released 86 days prior to the exams, marking a notable improvement in planning compared to last year, when they were issued 23 days later. Students are advised to begin their preparations early, focusing on time management and effective study strategies.

For more details and updates, students can visit the CBSE official website.