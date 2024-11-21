CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2025: Download The Complete Timetable Here

FPJ

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Date Sheet for 2025 on November 20, available on their official website cbse.gov.in.

The exams begin on Saturday, February 15, 2025,with Entrepreneurship and conclude on Friday, April 4, 2025, with Psychology.

Key Dates for Arts Students:

Meanwhile, the CBSE 12th Board Exam 2025 Marking Scheme has been released. Students who have registered to appear for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 must note that both Practical and Theory Exams will be conducted as per CBSE Class 12th Time Table 2025.

Percentage Calculation

In an official notification, the Board has informed that it does not calculate/declare/inform percentage of marks for CBSE 12th board exam 2025. If the calculation of percentage is required for higher education admission or employment purposes, it must be done by the institution or employer themselves.

Admit card soon

CBSE will release the final admit cards for each students in due course of time. Exam dates for specific subjects relevant to the candidate will be mentioned in their respective admit cards.

Students awaiting to download CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 PDF must note that the CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Class 12 pdf download link now active as the CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2025 is released.

