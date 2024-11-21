 CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2025: Download The Complete Timetable Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2025: Download The Complete Timetable Here

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2025: Download The Complete Timetable Here

The marking scheme and admit card release date will be provided later. Students can download the Class 12 Date Sheet PDF from the official website.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Date Sheet for 2025 on November 20, available on their official website cbse.gov.in.

The exams begin on Saturday, February 15, 2025,with Entrepreneurship and conclude on Friday, April 4, 2025, with Psychology.

Key Dates for Arts Students:

Meanwhile, the CBSE 12th Board Exam 2025 Marking Scheme has been released. Students who have registered to appear for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 must note that both Practical and Theory Exams will be conducted as per CBSE Class 12th Time Table 2025.

FPJ Shorts
World Hello Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme, And All You Need To Know
World Hello Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme, And All You Need To Know
'Safe For Indian Girls To Wear Anything?': Kolkata Model Asks People At India Gate After Her Towel Dance Video Goes Viral
'Safe For Indian Girls To Wear Anything?': Kolkata Model Asks People At India Gate After Her Towel Dance Video Goes Viral
Waves OTT: Content In 12 Languages And More, Here Is What You Need To About This New Launch From Prasar Bharti
Waves OTT: Content In 12 Languages And More, Here Is What You Need To About This New Launch From Prasar Bharti
AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside
AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside

Percentage Calculation 

In an official notification, the Board has informed that it does not calculate/declare/inform percentage of marks for CBSE 12th board exam 2025. If the calculation of percentage is required for higher education admission or employment purposes, it must be done by the institution or employer themselves.

Admit card soon

CBSE will release the final admit cards for each students in due course of time. Exam dates for specific subjects relevant to the candidate will be mentioned in their respective admit cards.

Students awaiting to download CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2025 PDF must note that the CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Class 12 pdf download link now active as the CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2025 is released. 

CBSE Date Sheet 2025 Class 12 pdf download link- Download PDF

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside

AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside

BSEB To Release Class 10 & 12 Exam Date Sheets Soon On Official Website; Know Where To Check Matric,...

BSEB To Release Class 10 & 12 Exam Date Sheets Soon On Official Website; Know Where To Check Matric,...

DUSU Election Vote Counting Set For November 25 Following Court Directive

DUSU Election Vote Counting Set For November 25 Following Court Directive

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2025: Download The Complete Timetable Here

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2025: Download The Complete Timetable Here

RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today At www.recruitmentrrb.in; Check Important Exam Day...

RRB ALP 2024: Admit Card To Be Out Today At www.recruitmentrrb.in; Check Important Exam Day...