CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2024 Tentative Datesheet Released; Check Eligibility Criteria

On Monday, May 13, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for classes 10 and 12. The candidates can see the aforementioned results on the board's official website. The date for the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam in 2024 has also been announced by the board. The extra exam for class 12 will be place on July 15, 2024. We are waiting on the grade 10 dates. Candidates who did not receive the required number of passing marks on the board test are given another chance to retake the exam. The process for submitting the LOC for the Supplementary Examination for Class X and Class XI, for the session 2023–24, will begin on May 31, 2024 (Friday), as the Board has announced the results of both classes X and XI.

Applications for the Supplementary Examination 2024 must be submitted using the link found at cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html on the CBSE website. Typically, candidates who are not successful in one or two topics show up for this exam. This year, more than 1.32 lakh candidates for class 10 and more than 1.22 lakh candidates for class 12 are eligible for the supplementary exam. Candidates must complete the application form in order to be eligible to sit for the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam in 2024. The candidates can access this form on the board's official website. It is recommended that candidates complete the previous form by the deadline.

Tentative date sheet | CBSE Website

Who Is Eligible For This Exam?

Starting on May 17, 2024, and with a duration of for five days, until May 21, 2024, the marks verification facility will be operational. candidates who did not receive passing grades in at least two subjects. Each subject has a minimum passing score of 33%. Candidates must have finished the necessary application process in order to take this exam. A candidate is not eligible to take the additional exam if they have failed more than two topics. The board exams for these candidates will need to be retaken the following year. It is recommended that candidates check the board's official website for up-to-date information and comprehensive details regarding the previously mentioned extra exam.