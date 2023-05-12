CBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Class 10 results out at cbseresults.nic.in; direct link available here

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for the 10th standard on the official website at results.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 exam started on February 14 till March 21, 2023. A total of 21, 86, 486 students had registered for the Class 10 exams.

A total of 44, 297 candidates cleared the CBSE exams by scoring more than 95% this year, with 1,95,799 students scoring more than 90%.

Keeping up with the trend observed in the Class 12 results, girls who appeared for the Class 10 exams were seen to perform better with the pass percentage among them being 94.25% as compared to 92.72% among boys.

Students can directly check the results by entering the login credentials, which includes roll number, school number, date of birth, admit card id details through the direct link.

Direct link available here - CBSE Class 10 Results 2023