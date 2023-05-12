CBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Class 10 results out at cbseresults.nic.in; here's how to check

Representative Image | ANI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 10 at cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 38,83,710 students registered for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2023. 21,86,940 had registered for Class 10 exams of the total number of students.

This year the overall pass percentage for Class 10 results stands at 93.12%.

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: List of websites

Students can enter their login credentials and access the results from the following websites

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 results 2023: How to check

Go to results.cbse.nic.in. and cbse.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 result page.

Enter login credentials such as admit card details, school numbers, and roll numbers.

Please check and download the CBSE results.