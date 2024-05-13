CBSE Class 10 Result DECLARED! Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

CBSE Class 10 Result DECLARED! Check For More | Representative Image

The CBSE class 10 results have been declared. The results can be viewed and downloaded by students via the official website, results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

Additionally, the results can also be checked on DigiLocker and UMANG apps using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from 15 February–13 March this year. Every day, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, a single shift was used to administer the exam.

This year, the practice of the CBSE releasing merit lists for the top-scoring students in the Class 10 and 12 exams will be permanently discontinued. The purpose of this move is to lessen the amount of "unhealthy competition" that exists among students.

Last year, in 2023, CBSE Class 10 results were announced on 12 May.

Here is a summary of the overall pass percentages for Class 10 over the last five years:

The CBSE Class 10 Pass Percentages for the last 5 years is given below:

In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 93.12%.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 94.40%.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.04%.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage was 91.46%.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 91.10%.