CBSE Class 10, 12 students demand Best of Either Term subject wise, here's when the results will be out

Since the CBSE exam results are expected soon, however, the board has not given any update on the result date. Lakhs of students are eagerly awaiting their results. Students in classes 10 and 12 are requesting that the Central Board of Secondary Education considers their issues regarding the evaluation process because, in their view, the two years of online learning have not done justice to the offline exams.

They are expecting the best of either exam subject wise should be taken into account when assessing the result. This year, the CBSE held exams over the course of two terms, with the first term using objective patterns and the second using subject-specific pattern.

For a long time, students have been expressing their worries and making various submissions to the authorities, including the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the CBSE board. "CBSE has done many experiments with 2021-22 batch. The quality of education that these students deserve was not given due to the pandemic because of which students have suffered a lot, now it's time that authorities should give them a chance & relief. Best of either Term subject-wise will be the best relief for this student," said Himanshu Borah president of All India JEE- NEET Students Association (AIJNSA).

"I have already submitted a representation to CBSE headquarter, the Ministry of Education, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We along with students have shared representations with 4 CBSE regional offices till now. This shows that majority of Class 10 and Class 12 Students want best of either term subject wise method of evaluation to be considered by CBSE," he added.

Students are vocal about their issues and constantly express their concerns on social media. Nyasha Singh class 12 student said, "Our batch is literally the experimental batch. We've faced the most. Two years of online classes with the second wave of Corona, and still gave two board exams in one session. Please, we want justice. Last year CBSE gave free marks to everyone, this year at least give the best out of what we did."

"The last two years weren't good, we didn't study well and had a lot of issues. After two years of online learning, we appeared for offline exams. We want justice, and it's better if both terms get weightage, regardless of the subject matter, " said Roshan Kumar a Class 10 CBSE student.