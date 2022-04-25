CBSE Board exams to begin tomorrow, extra 20 minutes to read question papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term-2 exams for Classes 10 and 12 begin tomorrow and while the entire exam spans two hours, the first 15-20 minutes are compulsorily kept aside only to read the paper. Students have been asked to reach the examination centre an hour prior to the 10.30 am schedule to avoid crowding. Guidelines have been issued and conveyed to carry admit cards to the exam hall, or else entry will be denied.

The prohibited items include mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and earphones. Students are also advised to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols, which include wearing masks at all times and maintaining social distance, as Covid cases are on the rise in many parts of the country.

Students were previously nervous about taking the exam offline, but after doing well in Term-1 exams, they are now prepared to write their Term-2 papers. Many have already completed their vaccination since the drive began, and therefore feel safe taking the exams offline.

Samyukta Mokashi, a Class 10 student from Mumbai said, “I'm no longer concerned about Covid; I’ve received my two doses and I feel it’s completely safe.” She said her preparation has gone well and felt it won’t be difficult as she has practised a lot.

Class 12 commerce student, Palak S said, “I’m only concerned about accounting because it was a challenge the last time. In any case, my studies are going well, and I am confident that my exams will go well, too.”

The exam will include two-mark, three-mark, and five-mark questions, along with case studies. Some students felt they still need to prepare more as the Board had asked a few challenging questions in the previous term. “I am prepared for the exam, but a little worried as the portion is vast, and the Board may ask tricky questions,” said Shreyash Mhaiskar, a Class 10 student.

While Class 10 exams will conclude on May 24, Class 12 Boards will conclude on June 15. The CISCE Class 10 exams began on April 25, and Class 12 exams will begin today.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:48 PM IST