CBSE announces CSIR Innovation Award for School Children 2022; grand prize of Rs 1 lakh

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an announcement regarding the CSIR Innovation Award for School Children 2022. Jigyasa Vigyan Mahotsav 2022 is a National Level Scientific Creativity Competition organized by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

This competition seeks to provide school children with a chance to showcase their creative abilities while also developing their scientific understanding.

The competition would take place in the following contemporary scientific and technology fields: energy, health, artificial intelligence, climate change, water conservation, disaster mitigation, and agrotechnology.

Students from CBSE affiliated schools can register on this link- https://jigyasa-csir.in/vigyan-mahotsav/info/ .

School Students can highlight their creativity in the above-mentioned areas by identifying issues/ knowledge gaps; challenges faced; creating awareness; identifying solutions; futuristic visions, etc.

Students are encouraged to express their creativity in any of the subjects and to use any of the following formats to present their ideas/solutions: Comics/ Videos/ Infographics/ Science Fiction/ Apps/ Animation.

Students of class I to XII (Below 18 years of age on 1st January 2022) are eligible for the competition.

The last date for submission is 30th April 2022. Submission can be done in English or Hindi.

Students have the opportunity to compete at the National level and win Prizes. The top content developed would also be showcased on the CSIR Jigyasa Virtual Lab platform for global outreach.

There are in all 15 prizes. Besides a certificate, the cash awards are:

First Prize (1 Nos.) Rs. 1,00,000/ -

Second Prize (2 Nos.) Rs. 50,000/- each

Third Prize (3 Nos.) Rs. 30,000/ - each

Fourth Prize (4 Nos.) Rs. 20,000/- each

Fifth Prize (5. Nos.) Rs. 10,000/- each

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav around the country. The Ministry of Science and Technology is hosting the Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047 event as part of this.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 06:00 PM IST