CBSE 2024 Result: CBSE Class 12 Exam Ends, Find Out When To Expect Results | Representative Image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today concluded the Class 12 exam, in which over 39 lakh students registered. The board is likely to announce the results in mid-May.

Previous year's trends:

Last year, CBSE conducted Class 12 exams from 14 February to 5 April and the declared results on 12 May.

In 2022, the CBSE Class 12 exam was held in two terms – Term 1 exam was held in November-December and Term 2 exam in May-June. The board declared the result only after consolidating the marks for both terms on 22 July 2022.

This year, CBSE conducted the Class 12 exam across India and 26 countries abroad.

What’s new:



The board, in an unprecedented move, is considering Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students of Classes 9 to 12. The board has also proposed a trial phase for open-book tests in a few schools for English, Mathematics and Science for Classes 9 and 10 and English, Mathematics and Biology for Classes 11 and 12 later this year to evaluate the time taken by students to complete such tests and gather stakeholders’ response.