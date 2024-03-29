CBSE Exam Results 2024: Evaluation Process Underway; Result Expected In This Date

CBSE |

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently overseeing the administration of the Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exams for the academic year 2024. The Class 10 exams were completed on March 13, 2024, while the Class 12 exams are scheduled to conclude on April 2, 2024. CBSE is now preparing to release the highly anticipated CBSE Result 2024 for both Class 10 and 12 students. The results are expected to be announced in May 2024 on the official CBSE websites (cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in).

The evaluation of CBSE Class 10 answer sheets is almost finished, as the board prepares to release the results. Around 1.6 million students took part in the Class 10 board exams, resulting in over 8 million answer sheets being assessed. The comprehensive evaluation process, which began in March, aims to ensure accurate and transparent result declaration.

Typically, CBSE announces Class 10 results in early May, following the pattern of previous years. Last year, the pass percentage for Class 10 was an impressive 93.12%.

Students will be able to check their results on official CBSE websites, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app, making it convenient to access their academic records.

For Class 12 students, CBSE is expected to release results in the second week of May 2024 on official websites (results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in). The results will cover all streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students can check their results using their admit card number, roll number, and school number.

How to Check ?

Step 1: Navigate to any of the following websites (results.cbse.nic.in, www.cbse.gov.in, & results.gov.in).

Step 2: Once on the website, you’ll find the CBSE Result 2024 login page.

Step 3: Input your CBSE roll number, admit card number, and school number accurately into the provided fields.

Step 4: After entering the required details, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Upon verifying the results, download the result page for future reference. It’s recommended to take a clear printout of the CBSE Result 2024.

Additionally, they can use various platforms such as IVRS, SMS service, and DigiLocker to conveniently access their results. It's important to note that online results are provisional, and students must collect the original mark sheet from their schools. To pass, students must secure an overall 33% in all subjects.