CBSE Provides Clarification On Fake Exam Postponement Notice Amid Farmer's Protest

A concerning issue has come to light as the Central Board of Secondary Education shared a post on their official X (previously Twitter) stating that a fake notice has been circulating in the social media platforms about the CBSE exams being postponed due to the Farmer's Protest.

The notice published stated, "It has come to notice of the board that because of Farmer's Protest, there are problem faced out by the board, they are unable to appear in the schools so as per the Government guidelines Board Exams of class XII has been postponed, as soon as you will be informed with new dates Looking into the problem, CBSE has decided to postpone the dates of examination centre."

Providing clarification on this fake news, the Central Board of Secondary Education refuted the inaccurate information spreading on social media regarding the postponement of the 2024 board exams.

The official Post on X by the board read, "The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision."

Beware! The following letter under circulation is FAKE and misleading. The board has not taken any such decision. pic.twitter.com/30CKR3VffO — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) February 16, 2024

Moreover, considering the current farmers' protest, CBSE has recommended that students in Delhi should leave for their exams on time, utilize Metro services, and reach the exam center by 10 am to account for potential transportation issues.