CBSE 2024: School Principal Shares Important Tips For Students To Excel

The CBSE exams are just around the corner, starting on February 15. The exam season brings with itself a lot of pressure and stress and it is important that students keep themselves stress free while at the same time, utilize maximum potential to achieve what they desire.

In order to help students, FPJ talked to the Principal of Narayana E-Techno School, Thane, Miss Shashikala.

Here are some of the tips:

According to her, it is important that students manage their time efficiently and effectively. Time management is a skill and in order to perform to the best of their capabilities, students should definitely master it. “Plan revision time wisely,” she advised students.

It is also important for students to focus on subjects that they consider are their weak spots. Shashikala mentions that practicing previous years’ papers will also help students in understanding the question pattern and the type of the questions that could be asked in exams. “Reviewing important concepts is also another area of help,” she said.

While it is difficult for students to exhibit calmness during this time, it is important that they try to remain calm and confident. She said, “staying positive and motivated is another thing that students should always keep in mind.” Students should also avoid distractions during study sessions so that they can focus properly.

Shashikala said, “practice writing answers before retentions is also another important tip that I would like to give.”

During the exams, students should not be in a haste and should follow exam instructions carefully. “Students should also note that they can seek help from teachers whenever required,” she added. Teachers are there to help you so if you have any question or any sort of doubt, feel free to reach out to them. Also, don’t forget to stay updated with exam schedules and changes, while it's unlikely that any change will happen at this moment, it is always good to be safe than sorry.

“Lastly, it is important to believe in your abilities and to stay focused,” she added, while quoting a popular quote, “believe you can and you’re halfway there.”

CBSE class 10 exams 2024 will commence from February 15 and end on March 13, while class 12 exams are scheduled to start from February 15 and end on April 2 in a single shift format across India.

