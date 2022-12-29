CBI raids 91 locations of medical councils, FMGs; 'fake pass certificates' recovered

Representative Photo | PTI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted raids across India at around 91 locations of Medical Councils as well as Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, including fake pass certificates of the FMG examination.

The locations where the raids were conducted include Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bhatinda, Khanna, Karnal, Sawaimadhopur, Narvana, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Dehradun, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Tejpur, Imphal, Sikkim, Rajpur, Patna, Munger, Mumbai, Jaipur, Sikar, Vijayawada, Warangal, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Bhopal, Nagpur, Buldana, Pune, Jalgaon, Dharbhanga, Bhagalpur, Champaran, Begusarai, Bokaro, Vizag, Hajipur, Vaishali, Nalanda.

CBI registered a case on 21,12,2022 against unknown public servants of State Medical Councils and MCI; 73 Foreign Medical Graduates and other unknown public servants/private persons on the allegations of irregularities in registration of foreign medical graduates with medical councils in several states on the basis of fake certificates of qualifying foreign medical graduates examination conducted by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

It has been alleged that as many as 73 foreign medical graduates, who failed to qualify the mandatory qualifying examination managed to get themselves registered with medical councils in several states.

It was further alleged that registration on such fake certificates enabled the candidates to practice or to secure jobs with hospitals across the country.