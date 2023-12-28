CBEO Conducts Surprise Inspections At Private Schools In Khanua Village, Orders Schools To Close | Representative Image

Private schools in the Gram Panchayat Khanua of the area were the subject of an unexpected inspection by Chief Block Education Officer Naresh Sharma. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Sharma learned that the district's schools were open in spite of the cold and in defiance of government directives.

The CBEO discovered that Khanua village's schools were open during the inspection. Sharma conveyed his discontent and gave the schools the order to end classes right away. He claimed that he went and ended the classes after learning that some of the village's schools were holding sessions in spite of a government directive that said they should stay closed because of the cold.

This year, 13 days of winter break have been declared for all Rajasthani schools. The government has declared December 25, 2024, to January 5, 2024, as the winter break for all schools. On January 6, schools will reopen; however, vacations will probably be prolonged if the weather is still abnormal by then.

Uttar Pradesh schools also closed

The District Magistrate has ordered that Ghaziabad schools for Classes 1 to 8 will now be open from 10 am to 3 pm. In several cities, the government has proclaimed Thursday and Friday as school holidays.

All boards' schools in Aligarh, including those connected to Aligarh Muslim University, will be closed from Class 1 to Class 12 on Thursday and Friday. The hours of Mathura schools have also been changed to 10 am to 3 pm. It was also announced by the Jalaun administration that classes 1 through 8 would not meet again until December 31. As a cold wave batters northern India, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 15-day winter vacation, which will take place from December 31 to January 14, 2024.