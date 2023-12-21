CAT Result 2023: Window Deactivated, Causes Concern Among Candidates

The CAT result 2023 download window is deactivated for sometime now. | Representative image

The CAT result 2023 download window is deactivated for sometime now. However, a few candidates managed to obtain their scorecards while the link was briefly active.

CAT result is usually released on the first week of January but for CAT 2022, the scorecards were released on December 21. Following the same trend, IIM Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 scorecard today. Some students could download their CAT 2023 scorecards, but some candidates are still awaiting for the login window to be functional.

The link to download CAT result 2023 PDF may be activated for all by 5:00 pm.

CAT Exam Result 2023: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on login button

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the score card

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

Along with the CAT 2023 result, the final answer key is also expected to be released by IIM Lucknow today. The CAT 2023 final answer keys will be released as PDF format.

Approximately 288,000 candidates took the exam out of 328,000 eligible candidates who had registered, resulting in an overall attendance rate of about 88%.