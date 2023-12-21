 CAT Result 2023: Window Deactivated, Causes Concern Among Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCAT Result 2023: Window Deactivated, Causes Concern Among Candidates

CAT Result 2023: Window Deactivated, Causes Concern Among Candidates

Deactivation of CAT 2023 Result Download Window Causes Concern Among Candidates

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
The CAT result 2023 download window is deactivated for sometime now. | Representative image

The CAT result 2023 download window is deactivated for sometime now. However, a few candidates managed to obtain their scorecards while the link was briefly active.

CAT result is usually released on the first week of January but for CAT 2022, the scorecards were released on December 21. Following the same trend, IIM Lucknow has released the CAT 2023 scorecard today. Some students could download their CAT 2023 scorecards, but some candidates are still awaiting for the login window to be functional.

The link to download CAT result 2023 PDF may be activated for all by 5:00 pm.

CAT Exam Result 2023: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on login button

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the score card

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

Along with the CAT 2023 result, the final answer key is also expected to be released by IIM Lucknow today. The CAT 2023 final answer keys will be released as PDF format.

Approximately 288,000 candidates took the exam out of 328,000 eligible candidates who had registered, resulting in an overall attendance rate of about 88%.

Read Also
CAT 2024 Scorecard Out At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2024 Results Out: Maharashtra With Highest Toppers; Check Where Other States Stand

CAT 2024 Results Out: Maharashtra With Highest Toppers; Check Where Other States Stand

Tech Industry Faces Hiring Slowdown as Major IT Firms Halt Recruitment

Tech Industry Faces Hiring Slowdown as Major IT Firms Halt Recruitment

CAT 2024 Results: Candidates From These States Scored 100 Percentile

CAT 2024 Results: Candidates From These States Scored 100 Percentile

CAT 2024 Results Out: Check Formula To Calculate Percentile

CAT 2024 Results Out: Check Formula To Calculate Percentile

CAT 2024 Results Out: Engineers In Top Ranks

CAT 2024 Results Out: Engineers In Top Ranks