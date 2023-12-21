CAT 2024 Scorecard Out At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download

CAT 2024 Results | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has announced the results for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on its official website at iimcat.ac.in using the candidates' login ID and username.

Candidates who participated in the exam will receive notifications through SMS and email from the examination authorities regarding the publication of the CAT 2023 scorecard. The scorecard will show essential details such as the candidate's name, registration number, category, photograph, sectional score, overall score, sectional percentile, and overall percentile.

The CAT 2023 answer key was made available on December 5, and the opportunity to raise objections concluded on December 8, 2023. Should any valid objections be identified, the revised answer key is expected to be released either before or simultaneously with the CAT 2023 results.

Following the announcement of the CAT 2023 results, the admission process for MBA/PGDM courses in 2024 is set to commence. In January 2024, the IIMs will initiate the shortlisting process for Personal Interviews (PI), while other MBA colleges will simultaneously kick off their respective admission and selection procedures.

To obtain the CAT 2023 results online, candidates should adhere to the subsequent guidelines:

1. Go to the official CAT website for 2023: iimcat.ac.in.

2. Locate and select the 'CAT 2023 scorecard download' link.

3. Enter your CAT user ID and password when prompted to access your account.

4. Once authenticated, the CAT 2023 results will be displayed on your screen.

5. Proceed to download and save the CAT 2023 result for your records.