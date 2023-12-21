CAT 2024 Result OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecards

CAT 2024 Result OUT | Representative pic

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. The wait for candidates is finally over. However the server is down due to which candidates are facing issues to check their scorecards.

Candidates who participated in the exam will receive notifications through SMS and email from the examination authorities regarding the publication of the CAT 2023 scorecard.

The scorecard will encompass essential details such as the candidate's name, registration number, category, photograph, sectional score, overall score, sectional percentile, and overall percentile.

This scorecard will include the candidate's name, registration number, category, photo, sectional score, overall score, sectional percentile, and overall percentile.

The link is still down for CAT 2024 results, as soon as the technical glitch will be rectified candidates can check the results through the official site at

Direct link to check results

Read Also CAT 2024 Results Expected in Last week of December As per Reports

CAT 2024 was held on November 26 in 375 centres across the country. The exam was scheduled in 3 slots i.e, morning, afternoon and evening.

The answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 was released on December 5 and candidates were able to raise objections till December 8.