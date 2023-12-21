CAT Result 2023: Result Link Re- Activated Amid Glitches, Direct Link Here

The CAT 2023 result download link has been re-activated now at iimcat.ac.in website. Candidates who could not download their scorecards earlier can do so now.

Candidates who appeared for IIM CAT 2023 will be able to check their results at the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2023 score will be used for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by 21 IIMs and over 1,200 B-schools.

The CAT 2023 exam was administered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Lucknow). Last year, the CAT 2022 results were revealed 24 days after the exam concluded. Candidates can obtain their CAT scorecard by accessing the result link and using their registration number and password.

According to the admission criteria of IIM, students who pass the CAT exam will need to take part in a written ability test and/or interview for the next stage of the admission process. Each IIM has its own selection process, and the importance given to the CAT score varies.

As per the data, around 3.3 lakh students registered for the CAT 2023 this year. A 30% increase was recorded in the registration this year compared to last year.