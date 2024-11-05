CAT Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Today; Download At iimc.ac.in

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today |

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, as per the official notification. The CAT 2024 exam is scheduled for November 24, and the results will be announced in the second week of January.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their CAT 2024 admit cards from the official website, iimc.ac.in.

Steps to download CAT 2024 admit card

To download the CAT 2024 admit card, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of IIM Calcutta, which is iimc.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the 'CAT 2024' section or a link that says "Admit Card Download" or "CAT 2024 Admit Card."

3. Click on the admit card download link. You will be prompted to enter your login credentials, such as your user ID and password. These details would have been provided to you when you registered for the exam.

4. Once logged in, check the details displayed on the screen, including your personal information and examination details, to ensure they are correct.

5. After verifying the details, click on the Download Admit Card button. The admit card will be downloaded in PDF format.

6. After downloading the admit card, take a printout of it. Make sure the printout is clear, and keep it safe, as it will be required for entry to the examination center.

7. The admit card will also include important instructions regarding the exam day, such as reporting time, exam center details, and permissible items inside the exam hall. Read these carefully.

Ensure you have your admit card well in advance and address any discrepancies, if necessary, before the exam date.

Eligibility criteria for CAT 2024

To be eligible for CAT 2024, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) from a recognized university. Final-year students of undergraduate programs are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their degree before the admission process begins. Additionally, there is no age limit for appearing in CAT 2024.