CAT 2024: Application Correction Window To Close Today

The deadline for making corrections to the Common Admission Test (CAT) will conclude today, September 30, 2024. By today, applicants must make substantial modifications to the application. For the same, they can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.



The statement on the official website states that candidates who successfully submit their applications will have access to the editing option from September 27 at 10 AM to September 30 at 5 PM.



Candidates must use their login credentials to access their dashboards and make the necessary changes. The application form will just include the photo, signature, and city preferences editable areas. It is imperative that candidates confirm the provided files fulfil the required specifications.

How to make changes?

-Navigate to iimcat.ac.in, the official website of IIM CAT.

-On the main page, select the registration link for CAT 2024.

-Candidates will need to log into their accounts on a new page that opens.

-After completing it, the application form will show up on the screen.

-Carefully go over the application and make the necessary adjustments.

-Once you click submit, the page will download.

-Print off a copy of the same document for your records.

As per the CAT 2024 timetable, the admit card will be available online from November 5 to November 24, 2024. In order to enter the examination hall, candidates must have their admission tickets with them. The date of CAT 2024 is set for November 24, 2024. CAT will be administered in three sessions at testing locations dispersed over approximately 170 test cities. There will be five favourite cities from which candidates can select. CAT Centre will make every effort to guarantee a candidate receives one of the selected options.