 CAT 2024 Application Correction Window Now OPEN, Check How To Make Changes Here
Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Representational image | shuttershock

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) application correction window is now open today, September 27, at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. Applicants who completed the CAT 2024 application form can go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website, to make changes. The official notice states that September 30 is the deadline for editing the CAT 2024 application form.

For modifications to be made to the CAT 2024 application form, candidates must input their login information, including their user ID and password.

For candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms, an edit window will be accessible from September 27 (10.00 AM) to September 30 (5.00 PM) of 2024 to update just the photograph, signature, and city choices, if needed by the candidate.

How to make corrections?

-Go to iimcat.ac.in, the official website.
-Select the available CAT candidate login link.
-Enter your login information.
-Select the "Application Form" menu.
-Make the required adjustments
-Examine and send them in

It is not necessary for candidates to pay an extra cost in order to make changes to their submitted CAT 2024 application form. Applicants will be able to edit certain information, such as their signature, photo, and preferred test city. During the correction window, candidates will not be able to update their date of birth, email address, or mobile number.

CAT 2024

On November 24, the CAT 2024 exam is scheduled to take place online in three shifts. There will be three shifts: the first from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the last from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

On November 4, the institution will release the CAT 2024 admit card.

