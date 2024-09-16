Want To Get Into Top IIMs Without Taking CAT Exam? Check Out These Courses

IIM Ahmedabad | Official

Common Admission Test or CAT seems like the golden ticket for securing seats in prestigious Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs). However, not many are aware that it is possible to get into IIMs without taking CAT exam.

It is well known that just taking CAT exam does not guarantee a place in the IIMs - one also has to score a percentile as high as 99 to get into top IIMs in the country. The exam is difficult and the preparation requires a lot of time and dedication. Therefore, in this case it is feasible to opt for courses that does not required CAT but still provides the students with the IIM tag.

For some MBA programs, IIMs also accept test results from other admission tests, such as the GMAT and JIPMAT. Without taking the CAT, students can register in five-year integrated programs at IIMs using the National Testing Agency's JIPMAT exam. Similarly, some IIMs accept GMAT marks for admission to their one-year full-time MBA programs.

There are also various online/hybrid courses offered by top IIM colleges that does not require candidates to take CAT exam.

Below is the list of top such courses from various IIMs across India:

1) IIM Ahemdabad - Post Graduate Program in Management for Executives (PGPX)

The course duration is one year and requires a working experience of minimum four years. Candidates for admission must hold a bachelor's degree. Students who successfully complete this course receive a Master of Business Administration degree. To be admitted, all qualified candidates must take the GMAT/GRE test.

Fees - Rs 32 lakhs

2) IIM Bangalore - Post Graduate Program Enterprise Management (PGPEM)

The course duration is 2 years and the course functions in a hybrid model. The classes are conducted on weekend. Shortlisted candidates will be summoned for a writing ability exam and a personal interview based on their CAT/GMAT/GRE/IIMB test scores, prior academic performance, and length of work experience.



Fees - Rs 20.11 Lakh

3) Integrated Programme In Management at 5 IIMs

For applicants who intend to pursue management positions immediately following graduation, IIMs has launched a five-year joint integrated program in management (IPM). The JIPMAT exam is the name of its admission exam. IIM Jammu, IIM Rohtak, IIM Indore, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Bodh Gaya are the five IIMs where this course is offered. The course duration is 5 years.

Fees - Rs 28-30 Lakhs (approx.)



4) IIM Lucknow - Artificial Intelligence for Business

For professionals interested in using data to power artificial intelligence (AI) products, services, or processes, the institute offers an executive program in AI for business. Candidates for the program may be graduates of any UGC-recognized university with a minimum score of 50%.

Professionals with two to three years of work experience who want to pursue a career in artificial intelligence or machine learning can enrol in this six-month online certification program.

Fees - Rs 1.89 Lakhs (approx.)

5) IIM Kozhikode - Business Management

Those who apply will gain the business leadership abilities, methods, and strategies needed to develop winning plans and expand organisations. The course emphasises on analysis, decision-making, finance, marketing, and sales. It provides five days of on-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus in addition to captivating live online sessions.

Fees- Rs 1,87,500

Other such courses are - Accounting and Finance at IIM Bangalore, Management Science at IIM Calcutta, Advance Human Resource Management at IIM Ahmedabad, Sports Management at IIM Rohtak, Entrepreneurship Programme by IIM Rohtak, Digital Marketing Certified Course by IIM Jammu and Micro Masters in Business by IIM Bangalore.

Apart from these, there are various online certificate courses and executive MBA programmes offered by IIMs that does not require candidates to take CAT exam.