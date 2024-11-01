CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here

CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5 |

The CAT 2024 admit card will be made available for candidates on November 5, 2024. By 4:00 pm, the download process should start. By using the login credentials they created during CAT registration in 2024, registered candidates will be able to download their CAT 2024 admission card.

The CAT 2024 admit card is accessible for candidates to download till November 24, 2024. Candidates are required to bring the CAT admit card 2024 to the testing location. Candidates who do not have their CAT 2024 admit card will not be permitted access.

CAT 2024 Exam Date:

November 24, 2024

CAT Exam Timings:

Session 1: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Session 2: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Session 3: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

CAT Exam Fees:

General Category: INR 2,400

Reserved Category: INR 1,200

How to download CAT 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the CAT 2024 official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Press the "Login" button.

Step 3: Enter your password and registration ID.

Step 4: Select "admit card."

Step 5: Save the admit card by clicking the "download" icon.

Step 6: Make copies of the CAT 2024 admit card.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have graduated from an accredited university with a bachelor's degree and at least 50% overall or an equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD/DA categories).

CAT 2024 is also open to applicants who are in their last year of a bachelor's degree or who are awaiting results.

As long as they satisfy the minimum acceptable percentage, candidates with professional degrees such as CA, CS, or ICWA are also eligible for CAT 2024.

Since there is no higher age restriction, working professionals are welcome to apply for CAT 2024.

Work experience is not required for CAT applications, although it is beneficial for IIM admission.