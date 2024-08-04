CAT 2024 Application Guide: Step-By-Step Instructions For Aspiring Candidates

CAT 2024 | Official Website

CAT 2024 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 registration window is currently open for eligible applicants. The Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) are two postgraduate management programs for which candidates must pass the Common Admission Test (CAT), an entrance exam administered at the national level in India. Every year, one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) administers the test alternately. Applications must be submitted by September 13, 2024.

This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will be organising the CAT 2024 exam. Candidates who wish to appear for CAT 2024 can find the application link on the IIM Calcutta's official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Application Fees:

- General and EWS categories: Rs 2,500

- SC, ST, and PwD categories: Rs 1,250

How To Apply For CAT 2024?

Step 1: Go to the IIM Calcutta's official website at

Step 2: Register yourself

Step 3: Look for the registration link on the homepage

Step 4: Once the application form opens, fill out the required details

Step 5: Upload valid documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Click 'Submit'

Step 8: Save and download the copy of the application form for future use.

Examination Details

The scheduled date of the CAT 2024 exam is November 24. Three shifts will be held for the exam: 8:30 am to 10:30 am for the first shift, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm for the second shift, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm for the third shift. On November 4, the institution will release the CAT 2024 admission card.

Eligibility Criteria

A minimum CGPA of 50% (45% for SC, ST, PwD, and DA categories) is required for a bachelor's degree.

A three-year curriculum (regular, distance, or online modes) from an accredited university

Those awaiting their degree results and final-year students are also qualified.

Professional degrees such as FCAI, ICWA, CS, CA, or ICWA are also recognised.