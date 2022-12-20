CAT 22' results expected in a week, no final answer key

Representative Image | Unsplash

Mumbai: The results for Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 are to be announced this week, as per CAT examiners. Held by the Indian Institutes of Management(IIMs), the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2022 was held on November 27 in three batches. The CAT rankings will be used to admit students into IIMs and other business schools accepting the exam scores.



While talking to The Free Press Journal, CAT 2022 Convenor, Ashis Mishra said, “Despite all media speculations, CAT 2022 results will be announced much before December 28, 2022,” said Mishra.



The CAT answer key was released on December 2, 2022, after which students filed objections against two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the CAT exam, one from the shifts 2 paper and the other from shift 3.

After observing the student queries, the CAT objection panel concluded that the two DILR questions will not be evaluated since they were ambiguous in nature. After omitting these questions, the DILR marks for these two shifts will be extrapolated to calculate final candidate scores. Other than these two, no other questions are being considered by the objection panel.



No final answer key will be released for CAT 2022. “The student portal on which aspirants registered is still live. Students can go here and check whether their CAT applications have been accepted. CAT 2022 results will be released sooner than expected,” said Convenor Ashis Mishra.



In line with the previous year, CAT 2022 consisted of 66 questions, divided into three sections- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability(QA). As per the norm, three points are awarded for every correct answer, whereas one point is deducted for each mistake.