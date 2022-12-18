CAT 2022: Exam committee decides on scrapping two questions for evaluation

Representational Image | PTI

New Delhi: Two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the CAT exam from shifts 2 and 3 will not be evaluated, according to the Common Admission Test (CAT) committee. The two queries are confusing, according to the committee, as reported by NDTV.

Based on their answers to the balance questions in the DILR part, applicants from the DILR section in these two shifts will have their CAT exam scores prorated.

There were 66 total questions on the CAT curriculum in the exam. Three sections of questions comprised the test: Section 1 (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) had 24 questions, Section 2 (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) had 20, and Section 3 (Quantitative Ability) had 22.

On November 27, 2022, the CAT 2022 test was given. On December 1, the CAT answer key was made public, and until December 4, 2022, candidates were able to appeal if they found any errors. The CAT 2022 score and the final answer key will both be made public. The results are likely to be released by IIM Bangalore in the first or second week of January 2023.

In 154 cities across the nation, 293 test centres successfully administered the CAT 2022 exam. Out of the 2.55 lakh registered students, about 2.22 lakh took the exam. On the day of the exam, there was almost 87 percent overall attendance.

