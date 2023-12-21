CAT 2024 Results Declared: Aspirants Await Admission into Top Indian B-schools

Kumar Sai Vishnu (left) and Stuti Mansata (right) | Special Arrangement

MBA aspirants over the country sat with bated breaths as the The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 that will determine which Indian B-school these candidates get into. Persevering through months of hard work, giving countless mocks and spending endless hours in books has finally borne fruit as the CAT toppers rejoice their small victories, still apprehensive of the long journey to interviews and their dream college ahead.

Kumar Sai Vishnu, a student who has scored a 100 percentile in Andhra Pradesh says, “I’m of course very happy about it. It was challenging as I was also working while preparing for the CAT 2023. I’ve been preparing since last year while also being in college. As advice, I would say we do not need long hours of study for CAT is what I feel. Just take in some hours for it either in the morning or late at night.”

Kumar Sai Vishnu

Abhishek Baraiya scored 99.98 percentile while studying Chemical Engineering in Nirma University. “I am extremely happy about the result but not surprised after the amount of effort and time that I put in studying,” he said. Baraiya told us that his recipe for success was starting preparations for CLAT in September 2023, dedicating a certain portion of his time everyday to studying for the exam.

Abhishek Baraiya

One of the female toppers, Stuti Mansata scored 99.88 percentile in the exam. She graduated in 2022 as an IT Engineer from L.J. Institute of Engineering & Technology and has been working since. “It was perseverance and dedication combined with hours of studies,” she said about her preparation method. She told us that working while studying for CAT was extremely challenging because she had to manage her hours between working and studying. She wants to get into IIM Ahmedabad.

Stuti Mansata

Unnat Akhouri got 99.96 percentile in his CAT exam. A final year student of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, he talked about his gruelling journey, juggling college with thousands of mock exams that helped him stay ahead of the curve. He hopes to get into the top three IIMs - IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bengaluru or IIM Calcutta

Unnat Akhouri