CAT 2024 Results Out: Engineers In Top Ranks

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results. On the official website, iimcat.ac.in, applicants who took the IIM CAT 2023 exam can access their results.

14 candidates received a score of 100 percentile, out of which there is no female topper. Moreover, there is only one female topper who has scored 99.9 percentile.

This time, the top ranks have been dominated by engineers. Eleven candidates with an engineering background and three without one make up the set of candidates who achieved 100 percentiles.

Similarly, 22 candidates with an engineering background and 7 with a non-engineering background make up the 99.99 percentile. Nine candidates do not have an engineering background out of the 99.98 percentile; 20 candidates do.

Students statistics

There were 67.65% general category students, 16.70% OBC students, 8.60% SC, 4.72% EWS category, 2.33% ST and 0.43% of PWD students.

CAT 2023 was successfully conducted in three shifts on November 26, 2023, at 375 test locations spread across 167 Indian cities.