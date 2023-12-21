CAT 2024 Results Released: 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile, No Female Topper

CAT 2024 Results | Representative Image

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 results were released today by the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L). The results for candidates who took the IIM CAT 2023 exam can be viewed on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On November 26, 2023, CAT 2023 was successfully held in three shifts at 375 test locations located in 167 cities in India.

In all, 14 candidates received a score of 100 percentile, out of which there is no female contender.

29 had a score of 99.99 percentile, and 29 more received a score of 99.98 percentile. There is only one female contender out of these 72, with the remaining candidates all being men. It is the sixth time in the history of the CAT exam that no female contender has achieved a 100 percentile score.

Exam Trends

The exam lasted 120 minutes for general, and 160 minutes for PwD candidates. Each Section was given forty minutes (or fifty-three minutes and twenty seconds for PwD candidates).

Of the approximately 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates, about 2.88 lakh took the exam. The percentage of people who attended was about 88%. 36% of the 2.88 lakh applicants that took the exam were female, 64% were male, and 5 candidates identified as transgender.