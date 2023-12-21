CAT 2024: Expected Cut-Offs Revealed For Top IIMs

Representative pic

As MBA aspirants eagerly await the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023, the anticipated cut-offs for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have been unveiled.

The expected cut-offs for CAT 2023 percentile scores for various IIMs are as follows:

IIM Ahmedabad: 99-100

IIM Bangalore: 99-100

IIM Calcutta: 99

IIM Lucknow: 97-98

IIM Indore: 97-98

IIM Kozhikode: 97-98

IIM Amritsar: 95-96

IIM Nagpur: 95-96

IIM Sambalpur: 95-96

IIM Trichy: 94-95

IIM Raipur: 94-95

IIM Ranchi: 94-95

IIM Kashipur: 94-95

IIM Mumbai: 94-95

IIM Vizag: 92-94

IIM Rohtak: 92-94

IIM Udaipur: 92-94

IIM Bodhgaya: 92-94

IIM Shillong: 90

IIM Sirmaur: 90

IIM Jammu: 90

Eager candidates who participated in the IIM CAT 2023 examination will be able to check their results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in as now the website link is deactivated. A substantial turnout was witnessed this year, with 2.88 lakh candidates out of the 3.28 lakh registered eligible ones appearing for the exam. IIM Lucknow, in an official statement, reported an impressive overall attendance rate of approximately 88 percent.

CAT 2023 results are announced on the official IIM CAT website iimcat.ac.in.

Aspirants can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the CAT 2023 website - iimcat.ac.in

Click on the ‘CAT 2023 score card download’ link

Enter CAT user ID and password

Click on the ‘IIM CAT Score Card’ tab

CAT result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CAT 2023 result and retain a copy for future reference.

Examination Breakdown

The CAT 2023 exam featured a total of 66 questions, distributed across three sections. Section 1 delved into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) with 24 questions, Section 2 encompassed 20 questions on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section 3 comprised 22 questions on Quantitative Ability (QA).