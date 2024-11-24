CAT 2024 Exam Today: Essential Items To Bring & Prohibited Items To Avoid

Freepik

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 today, November 24, 2024. The exam will take place in three shifts across multiple centers nationwide. Candidates are required to bring their CAT 2024 admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Entry will not be permitted without the admit card.

Essential Items to Bring:

Candidates must ensure they have the following when attending CAT 2024:

A printed copy of the hall ticket on A4-size paper.

A valid ID proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, or Indian passport).

A scribe affidavit, if applicable.

Prohibited Items:

To preserve the integrity of the exam, the following items are strictly banned in the exam hall:

Mobile phones and Bluetooth devices.

Electronic gadgets, including smartwatches.

Metal jewelry and footwear with thick soles.

Clothing with large buttons.

Exam Day Instructions:

To ensure a smooth exam experience, candidates must adhere to these guidelines:

Bring the printed admit card and original ID proof.

Ensure a recent passport-sized photo, matching the one submitted in the application, is affixed to the admit card.

After the exam, drop the admit card in the designated box.

Use only the pen and scribble pad provided at the center, and return them after the exam.

The keyboard will be disabled; candidates must use the mouse for navigation.

Mobile phones, gadgets, calculators, and personal stationery are not allowed in the exam hall.