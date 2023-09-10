CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow To Close Registration On September 13; Dates, Eligibility, Documents

Representational image |

The registration period for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) will close on September 13, at 5 PM, according to the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow. Interested applicants can submit their application for CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The exam is set to be held in three sessions on November 26, 2023, (Sunday). Candidates must submit an online application fee of Rs 1200 for the reserved category and Rs 2400 for the general category.

IIM CAT 2023: Dates you should know about

Though no set date has been confirmed for corrections in the CAT 2023 application form, candidates can download the admit card between October 25 to November 26. Exam is set to be held on November 26.

IIM CAT 2023: Eligibility

For candidates in the general category, the required cumulative grade point average is 50%.

Candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD categories must receive 45% of the possible points.

Students who are in their final year may also be able to submit an application for the CAT 2023 entrance exam.

By the second week of January 2024, the CAT results are most likely to be made public. The scores will be valid only till December 31, 2024.

Candidates will need to have these details and documents in their possession before filling out the application form, namely, email, mobile number, passport size photo, sign, personal and academic details, payment details, etc.

