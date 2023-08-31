 Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | shuttershock

The Common Admission Test (CAT) result 2023 will be taken into consideration for admission at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, formerly known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE).

The application cost is Rs 2000 for candidates in the open category and Rs 1000 for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories.

Candidates for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% overall or an equivalent CGPA. For candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD, the eligibility requirement is 45%.

Three sessions of CAT 2023 will be held on November 26. IIM Lucknow is the organizing body for this year. Starting on October 25, the admission cards will be accessible for download. Candidates may select any six test cities from 155 locations where the exam will be taken.

As per reports, candidates for the MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management must have an overall grade point average of 50% in the following courses from an accredited university: MSc in Mathematics, MSc in Statistics, minimum five-year Dual Degree in Mathematics and Computing, and minimum four-year BS/BTech in Economics. There is a 5% relaxation for candidates who are SC, ST, or PwD.

article-image

