CAT 2022: How to top CAT using DILR section, IIM Bangalore student explains

Even those who master number crunching believe that Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) can be a rather unpredictable section for CAT students. No student can forsee the type of sets that will appear in the section. DI questions require students to decipher the data conveyed by graphs and charts whereas LR requires them to reason information presented in the style of a paragraph.

Breaking down the crucial prep tips for this section, former CAT topper and IIM Bangalore student, Chirag Gupta explains how he managed to score a whopping 99.99% in his DILR section.

Read your sets

When you begin the section, use the first four minutes to skim through the DILR sets. This allows you to determine how many sets you know well and the order in which you should attempt them. Students should begin with the easiest one in roughly ten minutes and then progress to the second one that appears manageable. It is ideal to finish the if they also attempt the third one.

Know where you are headed

Be mindful; throughout the course of the exam and don't get too carried away while solving a set. The eighth minute of attempting a set is usually a good time to take a step back and analyse whether you have made any progress with the question. If not, then it is advisable to move on to a simpler set.

Solved examples

There are several playlists on YouTube where you can find solved examples of logical reasoning questions. Visual aids can help students grasp the reasoning that goes into solving a set. Going through approximately 80 to 90 diverse cases can aid a student in identifying the type of questions that will be asked under this section of the CAT.

Draw inspiration

LR sections have a variety of questions about Venn diagrams, seating arrangements, scheduling, and so on. There's a good chance you've solved a question similar to the one in the exam before, even if the process of getting to the answer isn't the same. Draw inspiration from the techniques you used to get previous answers to solve DILR during CAT.

