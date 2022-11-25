CAT 2022: Everything IIM aspirants must know before exam day

shuttershock

The annual Common Admission Test(CAT) remains a turning point in the lives of nearly 10 lakh undergraduates and B-school aspirants. For first-timers, this pressure can seem unprecedented.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, IIM Calcutta student and former CAT topper, Soham Katkar shares exam day tips for those who have signed up to appear for CAT 2022 on November 27.

Believe in your prep

Students should remember that CAT is always about aptitude and nothing else. There is no prescribed syllabus and it is merely a test of what most of the students have already learned through the course of their formal education till Class 12. Telling yourself that you are familiar with the curriculum will calm your nerves during the exam.

Plan ahead

Plan your CAT Sunday and the day before the exam according to the timing slot that has been assigned to you. Those who have been assigned the 7 am slot are usually in a hurry to reach the centre and forget to eat, hydrate, and carry their essentials. No matter how many answers you have, if your body feels fatigued midway, then none of it makes sense.

Remember your mocks

Practise what you have done in mocks and have faith in your strategy. Your previous mocks are wasted if you change your approach on exam day and deviate from following your method.

Close the CAT chapter

Discussing answers with peers is an age-old ritual that only ends well for some. The CAT answer key is released within two weeks of the exam day, where students can rectify their answers with the ones released by the examination authority.

There's no pressure

MBA aspirants should know that CAT is not the only exam that will help them secure admission to business schools. XAT, SNAP, NMAT, and for those in Maharashtra, MHCET scores are also considered by esteemed institutions while admitting their cohort. And those who only want to study in IIMs can try to work till the next CAT as work experience always adds an edge to your resume.

Students are also advised to carry their Admit Cards and Photo IDs as mandated by the CAT examination body. Except for a pen, a jacket, and the required documents, leave everything else at home, even your worries!

(This article is a part of CAT 2022 Tips brought to you specially by The Free Press Journal to help B-school aspirants crack the exam.)