CAT 2022 Tips: How to avoid negative marking, IIM Bangalore student explain

CAT 2022: Toppers explain what goes behind getting a perfect CAT score

Mumbai: While appearing for the CAT exam, one is constantly afraid of receiving negative markings. For every correct answer, CAT aspirants receive three marks, while for every anomaly; one mark is deducted from the total of the student’s score. To dodge this risk, students need to devise a strategy that will help them maximise their CAT scores.

There is still a debate among students about whether calculated risks are worthwhile in CAT. Sharing his game plan, former CAT topper Chirag Gupta speaks to the Free Press Journal, breaking down how he avoided negative marking to bag a perfect 100.

Adapt

Don’t have rules that are hard and fast about skipping or attempting a certain minimum amount of questions. No one has any clue about what the paper would look till the moment it comes to them, the best option is to adapt to the paper and do what feels necessary at that point in time.

Measure your odds

When you are unsure of an answer then try to eliminate the ones that are wrong for sure. This technique works best for sections like VARC. Even if you are left with two options and both seem viable, then it is advisable to mark one instead of letting go of the question entirely.

When to skip

Only skip questions if you have absolutely no idea about a topic or don't have time to try at all. Negative marking should not be used to skip everything that appears unfamiliar. If you have some free time, try to figure out an answer to improve your sectional scores.

Strategy

The best thing a student can do about negative marking is to accept it and move on. There is no foolproof method of guaranteeing that all of your answers are accurate, especially when it comes to sections like VARC where there is always room for ambiguity. The best you can do in such cases is to prepare for DILR or quantitative section where it is easier to navigate the right option without error.

No self-doubt

What is important during the CAT is to not be concerned about the negative marking while answering a question. The goal should be to concentrate completely on the question at hand while taking the exam, rather than being evasive about them while attempting any particular section. Having self-doubt in such situations is counterproductive.

This article is a part of CAT 2022 Tips brought to you specially by The Free Press Journal to help B-school aspirants crack the exam.