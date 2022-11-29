e-Paper Get App
CAT 2022 answer key out soon; learn more

The candidates will be able to access their final CAT percentiles by the end of January 2022

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
article-image
Mumbai: Held by the Indian Institutes of Management(IIMs), the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 was held on November 27, in three batches, for the coming academic year. The answer key for this exam is to be released soon on the official website- iimacat.ac.in.

The official CAT 2022 answer key will be used to determine the candidate scores. The examination authorities will normalise the CAT scores of all three exam slots to calculate the final percentile.

The candidates will be able to access their final CAT percentiles by the end of January 2022. These percentiles along with personal interviews and writing assesments will determine a candidates overall score. This overall score will be used to grand admissions into the top IIMs acroass the country.

