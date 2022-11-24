CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore student gives tips to crack Math heavy entrance exam as Humanities student

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: From the very outset, students of humanities sense a conspicuous bias when it comes to Common Admission Test(CAT). This B-school exam goes heavy on Mathematics, a foreign subject to many Humanities students.

Sharing her best tips with CAT 2022 aspirants, Meghana Sohani from IIM Bangalore explains how she beat the entrance test as a psychology student.

Keep a record

If QA happens to be the most daunting section for you, creating and referring to a formula book is sure to help. Here, you can look at all concepts through all chapters at a glance. Another good habit is to make a note of all the recurring mistakes you have made during your previous mocks and preparation days. Try to talk to your friends who have studied science in college and ask them to explain the tougher concepts to you.

Revise and retain

Revising all the formulae and concepts for algebra for Quantitative Aptitude(QA) sections is the best thing a humanities student can do before CAT. Try not to approach new concepts during the last leg of your preparation. Instead, you can sharpen and build up on the concepts that you already know. This way you will be able to tackle the more complex problems from the chapters you already know. Move from concept to concept and learn incrementally till you have a fair hand over the section.



LRDI is your best friend

The Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation(LRDI) section is pivotal, it acts as a leveller as science students struggle with VARC while. The most important thing you can do for this section is to pick the right set. Make sure it's within your comfort zone and try to score as much as possible.



Slow down the mocks

Don’t go crazy with mock tests in the last few days before your exam. Make sure that your ‘ test-taking approach’ is solid and then move on to understanding your concepts. Try to identify your problem areas instead of attempting more tests and see what you can do about those. If you are weaker



Take the plunge

Several Humanities students are too afraid to take the CAT, they think all odds are against them. You must remember that it is an aptitude test and not a reflection of your competence. Many students simply crack the exam because they were having a good day while attempting CAT. Make sure you are in the right mind space before the exam and try to dissociate from the worry of results. Give your best!

(This article is a part of CAT 2022 Tips brought to you specially by The Free Press Journal to help B-school aspirants crack the exam.)