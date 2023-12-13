Canada Warns of Potential Cap On Foreign Student Visas

National flags of Canada | File Pic

Canada has issued a warning regarding the potential imposition of a cap on foreign student visas, emphasizing the need for an enhancement in the quality of education and housing provisions for newcomers.

Marc Miller, the country's immigration minister, underscored the government's readiness to implement measures, including a significant reduction in visas, to ensure that designated learning institutions offer adequate support for students.

Substantial Increase In Housing Costs

Over the past decade, the influx of foreign students in Canada has surged, nearly tripling to exceed 800,000 last year. This growth comes alongside a substantial increase in housing costs.

Notably, international students contribute significantly to the education sector, paying approximately five times higher tuition fees than their Canadian counterparts. Statistics from Canada reveal that, on average, international students shell out C$36,123 for undergraduate programs, a stark contrast to the C$6,834 paid by Canadian undergraduates.

Minister Marc Miller has set a September deadline for institutions to enhance support for international students. He expressed concern, emphasizing Canada's responsibility to protect students from exploitative practices, including inflated living costs. Miller noted diploma mills in some provinces, stressing the importance of ensuring a genuine and legitimate student experience.

Student Reactions

The Free Press Journal talked to students who plan to pursue higher education in Canada to understand their thoughts and concerns about the current situation and possible cap for student visas that might impact their study plans.

Ria Mehra, an aspiring student intending to pursue higher education in Canada, has voiced apprehension regarding the limited availability of visa spots. She expressed concern, stating, "This could be a big problem for students like me who want to go there for education; getting a visa might become difficult."

Vishal Jha, another student with plans to study abroad, shared his worries, saying, "There's a potential for housing costs to increase, leading to heightened financial concerns if these changes materialize."

Expressing broader concerns about the ongoing developments, Pearl Shah remarked, "Many changes are happening, and it's worrying for students like us who dream of studying there. The relationship between India and Canada is crucial for us, and if we can't get a proper visa, how are we supposed to go?"

Important Role Of Visa

Highlighting the pivotal role of visas in the educational journey, Sunmesh Tirlotkar emphasized, "Getting a visa is the first step for us to start our higher education in Canada. If there are changes in government policies, higher tuition fees, and the stress of getting a visa increases, it will be tough for us."

"But I understand the governments point of view as well because providing foreign students with proper quality education and housing facilities is their duty," he added.

These student perspectives shed light on the multifaceted concerns arising from the evolving landscape of foreign student visas and related policies in Canada.